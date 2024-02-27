Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.24 00:52
Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,009 € 0,006 € 0,003 € +50,00% 26.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000256646 A3D3KA 0,023 € 0,0035 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,009 € +50,00%  26.02.24
Stuttgart 0,009 € -10,00%  26.02.24
Antw. Thema Zeit
