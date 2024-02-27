Erweiterte Funktionen
Unith - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.02.2024 - AU0000256646
27.02.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,009 €
|0,006 €
|0,003 €
|+50,00%
|26.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000256646
|A3D3KA
|0,023 €
|0,0035 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Löschung
|02.08.16