Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024 The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024