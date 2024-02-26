Erweiterte Funktionen



25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024 The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,006 € 0,0085 € -0,0025 € -29,41% 23.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000256646 A3D3KA 0,023 € 0,0035 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,01 € +17,65%  23.02.24
Frankfurt 0,006 € -29,41%  23.02.24
  = Realtime
