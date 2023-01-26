Erweiterte Funktionen



EnLink Midstream - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2023 - US29336T1007




26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,29 $ 13,29 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29336T1007 A1XFKA 13,58 $ 7,56 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 13,29 $ +1,53%  25.01.23
AMEX 13,26 $ +1,38%  25.01.23
Frankfurt 12,07 € +1,00%  25.01.23
Berlin 11,746 € +0,58%  25.01.23
München 12,072 € 0,00%  25.01.23
NYSE 13,29 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
