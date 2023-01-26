Erweiterte Funktionen
variabel Deutsche Bank 18/23 . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2023 - LU0378453376
26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023 The instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 AUD
|100,00 AUD
|- AUD
|0,00%
|25.01./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1757815953
|A2G8XD
|100,60 AUD
|99,52 AUD
Werte im Artikel
21,32
+0,42%
100,00
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.