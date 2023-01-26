Erweiterte Funktionen



variabel Deutsche Bank 18/23 . - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.01.2023 - LU0378453376




26.01.23 00:54
Das Instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.01.2023 The instrument C020 LU0378453376 LYXOR NIKKEI 225 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2023

