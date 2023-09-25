Erweiterte Funktionen



Flotek Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.09.2023 - US3433891021




24.09.23 21:34
Das Instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2023 The instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7234 $ 0,727 $ -0,0036 $ -0,50% 22.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3433891021 A0F43X 1,53 $ 0,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,66 € -2,94%  22.09.23
AMEX 0,7217 $ +3,10%  22.09.23
Frankfurt 0,66 € +0,76%  22.09.23
Nasdaq 0,7234 $ +0,65%  22.09.23
NYSE 0,7234 $ -0,50%  22.09.23
Berlin 0,67 € -2,19%  22.09.23
Stuttgart 0,655 € -2,96%  22.09.23
