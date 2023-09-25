Das Instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2023 The instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2023