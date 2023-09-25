Erweiterte Funktionen
Flotek Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.09.2023 - US3433891021
24.09.23 21:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2023 The instrument F2I US3433891021 FLOTEK INDS INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7234 $
|0,727 $
|-0,0036 $
|-0,50%
|22.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3433891021
|A0F43X
|1,53 $
|0,57 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.