Das Instrument 9DS SE0015949482 DUEARITY AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.09.2023 The instrument 9DS SE0015949482 DUEARITY AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2023