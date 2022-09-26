Erweiterte Funktionen



Atlantic Lithium - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.09.2022 - AU0000XINEX3




25.09.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.09.2022 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2022

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung
Börsenprofis setzen auf Atomkraft - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,45 $ 0,55 $ -0,10 $ -18,18% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000XINEX3 A14NU0 0,55 $ 0,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,52 € +0,97%  23.09.22
Frankfurt 0,48 € -5,88%  23.09.22
Berlin 0,454 € -15,93%  23.09.22
Stuttgart 0,424 € -16,86%  23.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,45 $ -18,18%  23.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme - Heute massiver Ausbruch. Diesen 513% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...