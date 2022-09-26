Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantic Lithium - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.09.2022 - AU0000XINEX3
25.09.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.09.2022 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,45 $
|0,55 $
|-0,10 $
|-18,18%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XINEX3
|A14NU0
|0,55 $
|0,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,52 €
|+0,97%
|23.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,48 €
|-5,88%
|23.09.22
|Berlin
|0,454 €
|-15,93%
|23.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,424 €
|-16,86%
|23.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,45 $
|-18,18%
|23.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.