Erweiterte Funktionen



GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,00062. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.07.2023 - GB00B87ZTG26




24.07.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2023 The instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2023

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,90 € 13,90 € -   € 0,00% 24.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B87ZTG26 A1T7R3 15,20 € 10,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 14,30 € 0,00%  24.07.23
Stuttgart 13,90 € 0,00%  24.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Krebs erfolgreich geheilt - Klinische Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen. 202% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...