Das Instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2023 The instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2023