Das Instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2023 The instrument YK6B GB00B87ZTG26 GLOBALDATA PLC LS-,000625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,90 €
|13,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B87ZTG26
|A1T7R3
|15,20 €
|10,10 €
