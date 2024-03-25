Erweiterte Funktionen



ENIBLOCK EO -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.03.2024 - FR001400C2Z4




24.03.24 22:34
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2024 The instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2024

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,368 € 0,368 € -   € 0,00% 21.03./23:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR001400C2Z4 A3DU82 0,91 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,368 € 0,00%  19.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock macht Riesendeals mit 4 Weltmarktführern. Neuer 439% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...