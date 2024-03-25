Erweiterte Funktionen
ENIBLOCK EO -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.03.2024 - FR001400C2Z4
24.03.24 22:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2024 The instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,368 €
|0,368 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.03./23:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR001400C2Z4
|A3DU82
|0,91 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,368 €
|0,00%
|19.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.