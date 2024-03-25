Das Instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2024 The instrument K26 FR001400C2Z4 ENIBLOCK EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2024