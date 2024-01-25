Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2024 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,13 $ 12,13 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29336T1007 A1XFKA 13,98 $ 8,46 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,952 € -1,74%  23.01.24
AMEX 12,20 $ +2,26%  24.01.24
Frankfurt 11,064 € +1,50%  24.01.24
Nasdaq 12,125 $ +1,21%  24.01.24
Berlin 10,81 € +0,76%  24.01.24
München 10,804 € +0,71%  24.01.24
NYSE 12,13 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 10,816 € -1,44%  24.01.24
  = Realtime
