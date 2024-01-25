Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2024 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2024