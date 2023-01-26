Erweiterte Funktionen
Biffa - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.01.2023 - GB00BD8DR117
26.01.23 00:54
Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,58 €
|4,58 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD8DR117
|A2ATKH
|4,78 €
|3,28 €
