Biffa - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.01.2023 - GB00BD8DR117




26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2023 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,58 € 4,58 € -   € 0,00% 25.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8DR117 A2ATKH 4,78 € 3,28 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 4,60 € 0,00%  25.01.23
Stuttgart 4,58 € 0,00%  25.01.23
Berlin 4,72 € 0,00%  25.01.23
Frankfurt 4,58 € -0,43%  25.01.23
  = Realtime
