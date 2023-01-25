Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biffa":

Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2023 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023