Biffa - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.01.2023 - GB00BD8DR117
25.01.23 01:01
Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2023 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,60 €
|4,92 €
|-0,32 €
|-6,50%
|24.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD8DR117
|A2ATKH
|5,00 €
|3,34 €
