Biffa - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.01.2023 - GB00BD8DR117




25.01.23 01:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2023 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,60 € 4,92 € -0,32 € -6,50% 24.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8DR117 A2ATKH 5,00 € 3,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 4,60 € 0,00%  24.01.23
Berlin 4,72 € -0,42%  24.01.23
Stuttgart 4,58 € -0,43%  24.01.23
Frankfurt 4,60 € -6,50%  24.01.23
