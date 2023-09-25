Erweiterte Funktionen
CRH ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.09.2023 - US12626K2033
24.09.23 21:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 The instrument US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,58 $
|53,47 $
|1,11 $
|+2,08%
|22.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US12626K2033
|923944
|60,72 $
|31,22 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
