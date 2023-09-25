Erweiterte Funktionen



CRH ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.09.2023 - US12626K2033




24.09.23 21:34
Das Instrument US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2023 The instrument US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,58 $ 53,47 $ 1,11 $ +2,08% 22.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US12626K2033 923944 60,72 $ 31,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 54,58 $ +2,08%  22.09.23
Nasdaq 54,57 $ +2,02%  22.09.23
AMEX 54,53 $ +1,93%  22.09.23
Stuttgart 50,00 € -0,99%  22.09.23
Frankfurt 49,60 € -3,69%  22.09.23
  = Realtime
