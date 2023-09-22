Erweiterte Funktionen
CRH ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.09.2023 - US12626K2033
21.09.23 23:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XCRA US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2023 The instrument XCRA US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,47 $
|53,47 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US12626K2033
|923944
|60,72 $
|31,22 $
