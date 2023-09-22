Das Instrument XCRA US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.09.2023 The instrument XCRA US12626K2033 CRH PLC ADR/1 EO-,32 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.09.2023