Cornerstone Building Brands - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.07.2022 - US21925D1090




22.07.22 00:13
Das Instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.07.2022 The instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,65 $ 24,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US21925D1090 A2PLB2 24,65 $ 13,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,40 € +0,83%  21.07.22
Hannover 23,80 € +0,85%  21.07.22
Stuttgart 24,00 € +0,84%  21.07.22
AMEX 24,635 $ +0,02%  21.07.22
Düsseldorf 24,00 € 0,00%  21.07.22
Frankfurt 24,00 € 0,00%  21.07.22
Hamburg 23,80 € 0,00%  21.07.22
München 24,20 € 0,00%  21.07.22
Berlin 23,80 € 0,00%  21.07.22
NYSE 24,65 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 24,63 $ -0,04%  21.07.22
  = Realtime
