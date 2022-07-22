Erweiterte Funktionen
Cornerstone Building Brands - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.07.2022 - US21925D1090
22.07.22 00:13
Das Instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.07.2022 The instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,65 $
|24,65 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21925D1090
|A2PLB2
|24,65 $
|13,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,40 €
|+0,83%
|21.07.22
|Hannover
|23,80 €
|+0,85%
|21.07.22
|Stuttgart
|24,00 €
|+0,84%
|21.07.22
|AMEX
|24,635 $
|+0,02%
|21.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|24,00 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
|Frankfurt
|24,00 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
|Hamburg
|23,80 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
|München
|24,20 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
|Berlin
|23,80 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
|NYSE
|24,65 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|24,63 $
|-0,04%
|21.07.22
