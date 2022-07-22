Das Instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.07.2022 The instrument NCUN US21925D1090 CORNERSTONE BUILD. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2022