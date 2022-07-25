Erweiterte Funktionen



Electra Private Equity - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.07.2022 - GB0003085445




24.07.22 21:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0UP GB0003085445 UNBOUND GROUP PLC LS-25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2022 The instrument 0UP GB0003085445 UNBOUND GROUP PLC LS-25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2022

Aktuell
Aktie vor Megarallye: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
368% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,24 € 0,24 € -   € 0,00% 22.07./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003085445 865880 7,10 € 0,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,212 € 0,00%  22.07.22
Stuttgart 0,24 € 0,00%  22.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Uran-Aktie: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...