Electra Private Equity - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.07.2022 - GB0003085445
24.07.22 21:48
Das Instrument 0UP GB0003085445 UNBOUND GROUP PLC LS-25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2022 The instrument 0UP GB0003085445 UNBOUND GROUP PLC LS-25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,24 €
|0,24 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.07./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003085445
|865880
|7,10 €
|0,24 €
= Realtime
