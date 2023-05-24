Erweiterte Funktionen
Deltic Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB00B6SYKF01
24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0188 €
|0,02 €
|-0,0012 €
|-6,00%
|23.05./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B6SYKF01
|A1JYS0
|0,051 €
|0,0066 €
