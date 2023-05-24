Erweiterte Funktionen

Deltic Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - GB00B6SYKF01




24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0188 € 0,02 € -0,0012 € -6,00% 23.05./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B6SYKF01 A1JYS0 0,051 € 0,0066 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,0216 € 0,00%  23.05.23
Stuttgart 0,0152 € 0,00%  23.05.23
Berlin 0,0188 € -6,00%  23.05.23
Frankfurt 0,011 € -15,38%  23.05.23
Antw. Thema Zeit
