Das Instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 7RC GB00B6SYKF01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023