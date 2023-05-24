Erweiterte Funktionen



Coca-Cola HBC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - CH0198251305




24.05.23 00:15
Das Instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,76 € 29,26 € -0,50 € -1,71% 23.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0198251305 A1T7B9 29,63 € 19,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 29,01 € 0,00%  23.05.23
Berlin 28,76 € -0,24%  23.05.23
Frankfurt 28,76 € -1,71%  23.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,55 $ -12,70%  19.05.23
