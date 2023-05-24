Erweiterte Funktionen
Coca-Cola HBC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - CH0198251305
24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument C0Q CH0198251305 COCA-COLA HBC NA.SF 6,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,76 €
|29,26 €
|-0,50 €
|-1,71%
|23.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0198251305
|A1T7B9
|29,63 €
|19,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|29,01 €
|0,00%
|23.05.23
|Berlin
|28,76 €
|-0,24%
|23.05.23
|Frankfurt
|28,76 €
|-1,71%
|23.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,55 $
|-12,70%
|19.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
