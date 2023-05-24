Das Instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023