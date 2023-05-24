Erweiterte Funktionen



Brinks Co - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - CA59125A1030




24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,50 $ 67,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1096961040 264748 70,02 $ 48,39 $
Werte im Artikel
67,50 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 63,00 € +3,28%  23.05.23
Frankfurt 63,00 € +1,61%  23.05.23
NYSE 67,50 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 67,50 $ 0,00%  23.05.23
AMEX 68,73 $ 0,00%  22.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...