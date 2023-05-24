Erweiterte Funktionen
Brinks Co - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.05.2023 - CA59125A1030
24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2023 The instrument 8FV CA59125A1030 METALLUM RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,50 $
|67,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|23.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1096961040
|264748
|70,02 $
|48,39 $
Werte im Artikel
67,50
0,00%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.