Erweiterte Funktionen



ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.04.2023 - SE0000767188




24.04.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Top-Geologen starten Exploration
Massives Kaufsignal - Lithium Aktientip vor massivem Kursschub

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0892 € 0,0839 € 0,0053 € +6,32% 24.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000767188 A2AN1Z 0,23 € 0,050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0942 € +9,41%  24.04.23
Stuttgart 0,0892 € +6,32%  24.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 820ppm Lithium. Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Biotech aus Schweden - Alliga. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...