ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.04.2023 - SE0000767188
24.04.23 23:52
Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0892 €
|0,0839 €
|0,0053 €
|+6,32%
|24.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000767188
|A2AN1Z
|0,23 €
|0,050 €
