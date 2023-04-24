Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2023 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2023