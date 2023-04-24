Erweiterte Funktionen



ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.04.2023 - SE0000767188




23.04.23 21:37
Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.04.2023 The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0839 € 0,0878 € -0,0039 € -4,44% 21.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000767188 A2AN1Z 0,23 € 0,050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0861 € -4,33%  21.04.23
Stuttgart 0,0839 € -4,44%  21.04.23
  = Realtime
