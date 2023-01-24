Erweiterte Funktionen



Benefitfocus - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2023 - US08180D1063




24.01.23 00:50
Das Instrument BTF US08180D1063 BENEFITFOCUS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2023 The instrument BTF US08180D1063 BENEFITFOCUS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2023

