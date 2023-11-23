Erweiterte Funktionen
STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - NO0012780958
23.11.23 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023 The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,905 €
|3,905 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0012780958
|A3D840
|4,47 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|3,905 €
|0,00%
|20.11.23
= Realtime
