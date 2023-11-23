Erweiterte Funktionen



STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2023 - NO0012780958




23.11.23 00:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2023 The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2023

Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,905 € 3,905 € -   € 0,00% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0012780958 A3D840 4,47 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,905 € 0,00%  20.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...