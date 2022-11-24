Erweiterte Funktionen
TALI Digital - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - AU0000074221
24.11.22 00:58
Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000074221
|A2PXRB
|0,012 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
