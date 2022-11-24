Erweiterte Funktionen



24.11.22 00:58
Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2022 The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 23.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000074221 A2PXRB 0,012 € 0,00050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.11.22
München 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.11.22
Stuttgart 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
