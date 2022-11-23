Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022 The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022