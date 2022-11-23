Erweiterte Funktionen



TALI Digital - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2022 - AU0000074221




23.11.22 01:17
Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022 The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 22.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000074221 A2PXRB 0,012 € 0,00050 €
Werte im Artikel
73,58 plus
0,00%
0,00050 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  22.11.22
Stuttgart 0,0005 € 0,00%  22.11.22
München 0,0005 € -83,33%  22.11.22
  = Realtime
