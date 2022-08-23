Erweiterte Funktionen



Sharps Compliance - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.08.2022 - US8200171010




23.08.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2022 The instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 355% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,75 $ 8,74 $ 0,01 $ +0,11% 22.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8200171010 A0RNRA 9,63 $ 2,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,55 € +1,18%  22.08.22
NYSE 8,75 $ +0,17%  22.08.22
Nasdaq 8,75 $ +0,11%  22.08.22
Frankfurt 8,55 € 0,00%  22.08.22
AMEX 8,70 $ 0,00%  15.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye. Diesen 466% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
56 SMED feat buran 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...