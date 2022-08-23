Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2022 The instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,75 $
|8,74 $
|0,01 $
|+0,11%
|22.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8200171010
|A0RNRA
|9,63 $
|2,83 $
