Das Instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.08.2022 The instrument ZSC US8200171010 SHARPS COMPLIANCE DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2022