TIO TECH A CL. A - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.04.2023 - KYG8T10C1061
20.04.23 23:57
Das Instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.04.2023 The instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,18 $
|10,20 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,20%
|20.04./23:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG8T10C1061
|A2QQ0D
|10,61 $
|9,74 $
