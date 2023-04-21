Das Instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.04.2023 The instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.04.2023