TIO TECH A CL. A - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.04.2023 - KYG8T10C1061




20.04.23 23:57
Das Instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.04.2023 The instrument 3GK KYG8T10C1061 TIO TECH A CL. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,18 $ 10,20 $ -0,02 $ -0,20% 20.04./23:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG8T10C1061 A2QQ0D 10,61 $ 9,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,95 € 0,00%  20.04.23
Stuttgart 9,15 € 0,00%  20.04.23
AMEX 10,21 $ 0,00%  17.04.23
NYSE 10,19 $ -0,10%  20.04.23
Nasdaq 10,18 $ -0,20%  20.04.23
