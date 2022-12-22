Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.22 01:02
Das Instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,43 $ 3,43 $ -   $ 0,00% 21.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0589341009 A2PU68 3,77 $ 2,04 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,86 € -11,73%  19.12.22
München 2,98 € +9,56%  21.12.22
Frankfurt 2,96 € +8,82%  21.12.22
Berlin 3,26 € +5,84%  21.12.22
AMEX 3,41 $ +5,57%  21.12.22
Nasdaq 3,44 $ +4,56%  21.12.22
Stuttgart 3,10 € +1,97%  21.12.22
NYSE 3,43 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
