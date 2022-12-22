Das Instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022