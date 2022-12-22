Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco Bbva - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2022 - US0589341009
22.12.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,43 $
|3,43 $
|- $
|0,00%
|21.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0589341009
|A2PU68
|3,77 $
|2,04 $
= Realtime
