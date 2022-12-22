Erweiterte Funktionen

Condor Gold Plc - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2022 - GB00B8225591




22.12.22 01:02
Das Instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,192 € 0,178 € 0,014 € +7,87% 21.12./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B8225591 A1JZFM 0,46 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,192 € +7,87%  19.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,27 $ +8,00%  18.11.22
Stuttgart 0,1565 € 0,00%  21.12.22
Frankfurt 0,1485 € -1,00%  21.12.22
München 0,208 € -2,35%  21.12.22
Berlin 0,17 € -9,09%  21.12.22
