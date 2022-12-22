Erweiterte Funktionen
Condor Gold Plc - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2022 - GB00B8225591
22.12.22 01:02
Das Instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,192 €
|0,178 €
|0,014 €
|+7,87%
|21.12./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B8225591
|A1JZFM
|0,46 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|0,192 €
|+7,87%
|19.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,27 $
|+8,00%
|18.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,1565 €
|0,00%
|21.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,1485 €
|-1,00%
|21.12.22
|München
|0,208 €
|-2,35%
|21.12.22
|Berlin
|0,17 €
|-9,09%
|21.12.22
