Das Instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022 The instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022