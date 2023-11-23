Erweiterte Funktionen
National Grid - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2023 - GB00BDR05C01
23.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,90 €
|12,10 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,65%
|22.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDR05C01
|A2DQWX
|13,60 €
|10,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,90 €
|-0,83%
|22.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,428 $
|+3,57%
|20.11.23
|Frankfurt
|12,00 €
|+2,56%
|22.11.23
|Berlin
|11,90 €
|+1,71%
|22.11.23
|Hannover
|12,00 €
|+1,69%
|22.11.23
|München
|11,90 €
|+0,85%
|22.11.23
|Stuttgart
|12,10 €
|+0,83%
|22.11.23
|Xetra
|11,90 €
|-1,65%
|22.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|11,70 €
|-1,68%
|22.11.23
