National Grid - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2023 - GB00BDR05C01




23.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2023 The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2023

