Cse Global - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2022 - SG1G47869290
22.11.22 01:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2022 The instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,228 €
|0,228 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1G47869290
|924834
|0,33 €
|0,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,23 €
|+2,68%
|21.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,228 €
|0,00%
|21.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2489 $
|-2,70%
|03.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
