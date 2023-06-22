Erweiterte Funktionen
Ault Alliance - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.06.2023 - US09175M4087
21.06.23 23:49
Das Instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2023 The instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,80 $
|8,80 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.06./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09175M4087
|A3EEZD
|115,80 $
|8,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,06 €
|-0,66%
|17.05.23
|NYSE
|8,90 $
|+2,30%
|21.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,05 €
|0,00%
|17.05.23
|München
|7,955 €
|0,00%
|21.06.23
|Nasdaq
|8,80 $
|0,00%
|21.06.23
|AMEX
|8,76 $
|0,00%
|02:00
|Berlin
|0,0524 €
|-13,53%
|17.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,0496 €
|-18,42%
|17.05.23
= Realtime
