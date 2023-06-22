Erweiterte Funktionen



21.06.23 23:49
Das Instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2023 The instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,80 $ 8,80 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.06./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09175M4087 A3EEZD 115,80 $ 8,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,06 € -0,66%  17.05.23
NYSE 8,90 $ +2,30%  21.06.23
Frankfurt 0,05 € 0,00%  17.05.23
München 7,955 € 0,00%  21.06.23
Nasdaq 8,80 $ 0,00%  21.06.23
AMEX 8,76 $ 0,00%  02:00
Berlin 0,0524 € -13,53%  17.05.23
Düsseldorf 0,0496 € -18,42%  17.05.23
