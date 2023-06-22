Das Instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2023 The instrument DP2 US09175M4087 AULT ALLIANCE NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023