Erweiterte Funktionen



Hastings Technology Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.06.2022 - AU000000HAS0




22.06.22 00:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 5AM AU000000HAS0 HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2022 The instrument 5AM AU000000HAS0 HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2022

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Uran Kaufempfehlung Jetzt
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1292 € 0,132 € -0,0028 € -2,12% 21.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000HAS0 A1H79R 0,23 € 0,100 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1292 € -2,12%  21.06.22
Hamburg 0,1228 € +2,33%  21.06.22
Frankfurt 0,124 € +1,64%  21.06.22
München 0,1438 € 0,00%  21.06.22
Berlin 0,1222 € -3,32%  21.06.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1512 $ -10,37%  21.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Quartalsbericht vom 29.01.16: . 17.06.22
2 Hastings Technology: Australian. 21.02.22
  Exciting drill results 25.04.21
19 Neue Schürfrechte 25.04.21
3 HASTINGS RARE METALS L. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...