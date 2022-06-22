Erweiterte Funktionen
Hastings Technology Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.06.2022 - AU000000HAS0
22.06.22 00:22
Das Instrument 5AM AU000000HAS0 HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.06.2022 The instrument 5AM AU000000HAS0 HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY M.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1292 €
|0,132 €
|-0,0028 €
|-2,12%
|21.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HAS0
|A1H79R
|0,23 €
|0,100 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1292 €
|-2,12%
|21.06.22
|Hamburg
|0,1228 €
|+2,33%
|21.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,124 €
|+1,64%
|21.06.22
|München
|0,1438 €
|0,00%
|21.06.22
|Berlin
|0,1222 €
|-3,32%
|21.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1512 $
|-10,37%
|21.06.22
