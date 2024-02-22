Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024