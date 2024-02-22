Erweiterte Funktionen



22.02.24 00:34
Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,399 € 0,396 € 0,003 € +0,76% 21.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0012547308 A3DRV4 0,55 € 0,36 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,399 € +0,76%  21.02.24
Stuttgart 0,399 € +0,50%  21.02.24
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Standard Supply - Ohne Schiff. 16.11.22
