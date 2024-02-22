Erweiterte Funktionen
Standard Supply - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.02.2024 - NO0012547308
22.02.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,399 €
|0,396 €
|0,003 €
|+0,76%
|21.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0012547308
|A3DRV4
|0,55 €
|0,36 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Standard Supply - Ohne Schiff.
|16.11.22