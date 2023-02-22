Das Instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023 The instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023