Erweiterte Funktionen



Planet Ventures - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.02.2023 - CA7270532095




22.02.23 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2023 The instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme neben Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 441% Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0266 $ 0,0173 $ 0,0093 $ +53,76% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7270532095 A2QEY4 0,091 $ 0,017 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0308 € +48,08%  21.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0266 $ +53,76%  16.02.23
Berlin 0,0226 € +8,65%  21.02.23
München 0,0198 € 0,00%  21.02.23
Stuttgart 0,017 € 0,00%  21.02.23
Frankfurt 0,0104 € -78,78%  21.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
43 Planet Ventures - Investment i. 02.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...