Erweiterte Funktionen
TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.01.2024 - GB00BF020D33
23.01.24 00:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2024 The instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,70 €
|4,68 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF020D33
|A2DQFG
|4,70 €
|2,84 €
Werte im Artikel
4,70
+0,43%
13,33
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.