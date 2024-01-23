Erweiterte Funktionen



TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.01.2024 - GB00BF020D33




23.01.24 00:48
Das Instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2024 The instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,70 € 4,68 € -   € 0,00% 22.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF020D33 A2DQFG 4,70 € 2,84 €
Werte im Artikel
4,70 plus
+0,43%
13,33 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,72 € +0,43%  22.01.24
Stuttgart 4,70 € +0,43%  22.01.24
  = Realtime
