TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.01.2024 - GB00BF020D33




21.01.24 22:23
Das Instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2024 The instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2024

