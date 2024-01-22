Das Instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2024 The instrument 6YA GB00BF020D33 TEN ENTERT.GRP PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2024