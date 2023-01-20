Erweiterte Funktionen
RPS Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.01.2023 - GB0007594764
20.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RG8 GB0007594764 RPS GRP PLC LS-,03 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2023 The instrument RG8 GB0007594764 RPS GRP PLC LS-,03 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,56 €
|2,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007594764
|874849
|2,78 €
|1,06 €
