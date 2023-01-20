Erweiterte Funktionen



20.01.23 00:52
Das Instrument HM4 CA8525891005 STALLION GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2023 The instrument HM4 CA8525891005 STALLION GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2565 $ 0,2433 $ 0,0132 $ +5,43% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8525891005 A3CSDB 1,00 $ 0,24 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,232 € +9,43%  18.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2565 $ +5,43%  18.01.23
Frankfurt 0,202 € -2,88%  19.01.23
  = Realtime
