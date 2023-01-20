Das Instrument HM4 CA8525891005 STALLION GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2023 The instrument HM4 CA8525891005 STALLION GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2023