Das Instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022 The instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022