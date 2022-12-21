Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022 The instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022

 
4,64 € 4,70 € -0,06 € -1,28% 20.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLF7NX68 A2QJW4 7,95 € 3,80 €
Frankfurt 4,84 € +2,98%  20.12.22
München 5,20 € 0,00%  20.12.22
Stuttgart 4,64 € -1,28%  20.12.22
