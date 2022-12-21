Erweiterte Funktionen
KISTOS PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.12.2022 - GB00BLF7NX68
21.12.22 01:09
Das Instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2022 The instrument 8UZ GB00BLF7NX68 KISTOS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,64 €
|4,70 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,28%
|20.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLF7NX68
|A2QJW4
|7,95 €
|3,80 €
= Realtime
