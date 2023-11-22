Erweiterte Funktionen



22.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument CA5912552034 METALLICA METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2023 The instrument CA5912552034 METALLICA METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,109 € -   € -   € - 21.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5912552034 A3EB9R 0,19 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,109 € 17.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,11 $ +3,77%  14.11.23
Stuttgart 0,0634 € +0,96%  17.11.23
Frankfurt 0,075 € 0,00%  17.11.23
Berlin 0,0896 € 0,00%  20.11.23
München 0,0905 € -0,55%  17.11.23
  = Realtime
