Metallica Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2023 - CA5912552034
22.11.23 00:47
Das Instrument CA5912552034 METALLICA METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2023 The instrument CA5912552034 METALLICA METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,109 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|21.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5912552034
|A3EB9R
|0,19 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,109 €
|-
|17.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,11 $
|+3,77%
|14.11.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0634 €
|+0,96%
|17.11.23
|Frankfurt
|0,075 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
|Berlin
|0,0896 €
|0,00%
|20.11.23
|München
|0,0905 €
|-0,55%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
