AMTD IDEA Group A ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2022 - US00180G1067
19.11.22 16:42
Das Instrument 9AM1 US00180G1067 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/1 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument 9AM1 US00180G1067 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/1 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,00 $
|1,01 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,99%
|18.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00180G1067
|A2PPT4
|12,84 $
|0,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,98 €
|0,00%
|18.11.22
|Frankfurt
|0,965 €
|+2,66%
|18.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,955 €
|+0,53%
|18.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,96 €
|+0,52%
|18.11.22
|Berlin
|0,975 €
|+0,52%
|18.11.22
|München
|0,98 €
|0,00%
|18.11.22
|NYSE
|1,00 $
|-0,99%
|18.11.22
|AMEX
|1,00 $
|-0,99%
|18.11.22
|Nasdaq
|1,00 $
|-1,96%
|18.11.22
= Realtime
