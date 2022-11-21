Erweiterte Funktionen



AMTD IDEA Group A ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2022 - US00180G1067




19.11.22 16:42
Das Instrument 9AM1 US00180G1067 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/1 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument 9AM1 US00180G1067 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/1 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,00 $ 1,01 $ -0,01 $ -0,99% 18.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00180G1067 A2PPT4 12,84 $ 0,97 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,98 € 0,00%  18.11.22
Frankfurt 0,965 € +2,66%  18.11.22
Stuttgart 0,955 € +0,53%  18.11.22
Düsseldorf 0,96 € +0,52%  18.11.22
Berlin 0,975 € +0,52%  18.11.22
München 0,98 € 0,00%  18.11.22
NYSE 1,00 $ -0,99%  18.11.22
AMEX 1,00 $ -0,99%  18.11.22
Nasdaq 1,00 $ -1,96%  18.11.22
  = Realtime
