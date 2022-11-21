Erweiterte Funktionen
Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2022 - ES0105066007
19.11.22 16:42
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,1275 $
|35,6175 $
|-0,49 $
|-1,38%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0105066007
|A14RZD
|59,95 $
|28,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,13 €
|-1,69%
|18.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|33,23 €
|-0,95%
|18.11.22
|Berlin
|33,31 €
|-1,01%
|18.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|35,1275 $
|-1,38%
|18.11.22
|München
|33,74 €
|-2,03%
|18.11.22
|Frankfurt
|33,53 €
|-2,07%
|18.11.22
|Hannover
|33,53 €
|-2,07%
|18.11.22
|Stuttgart
|33,03 €
|-2,08%
|18.11.22
