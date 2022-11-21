Das Instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument 0GI AU000000GMA5 GENWORTH MORTG.INS.AUSTR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022