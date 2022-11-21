Erweiterte Funktionen
APOLLO TOURISM + LEISURE - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.11.2022 - AU000000ATL0
19.11.22 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument APT AU000000ATL0 APOLLO TOURISM + LEISURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument APT AU000000ATL0 APOLLO TOURISM + LEISURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,64 €
|0,64 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ATL0
|A2DGZ4
|0,67 €
|0,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,64 €
|0,00%
|18.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.