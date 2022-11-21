Das Instrument APT AU000000ATL0 APOLLO TOURISM + LEISURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2022 The instrument APT AU000000ATL0 APOLLO TOURISM + LEISURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2022