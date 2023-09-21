Erweiterte Funktionen
AGTIRA AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.09.2023 - SE0008588354
20.09.23 23:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2023 The instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,586 €
|0,642 €
|-0,056 €
|-8,72%
|20.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0008588354
|A2DTYS
|1,32 €
|0,59 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
