AGTIRA AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.09.2023 - SE0008588354




20.09.23 23:42
Das Instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2023 The instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,586 € 0,642 € -0,056 € -8,72% 20.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0008588354 A2DTYS 1,32 € 0,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,816 € 0,00%  15.09.23
München 0,586 € -8,72%  20.09.23
  = Realtime
