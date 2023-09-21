Das Instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2023 The instrument B9G SE0008588354 AGTIRA AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2023