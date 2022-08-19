Erweiterte Funktionen

Cedar Realty Trust - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.08.2022 - US1506026053




19.08.22 01:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CDH US1506026053 CEDAR REALTY TR. DL-06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2022 The instrument CDH US1506026053 CEDAR REALTY TR. DL-06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2022

