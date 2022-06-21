Erweiterte Funktionen
C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/5 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.06.2022 - US59410T1060
21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2022 The instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,36 $
|22,93 $
|0,43 $
|+1,88%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US59410T1060
|A0YF6K
|35,57 $
|22,37 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|23,36 $
|+1,88%
|17.06.22
|Frankfurt
|21,40 €
|-1,83%
|17.06.22
|Stuttgart
|20,80 €
|-1,89%
|17.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32
|Cie Financiere Richmont - Unte.
|20.05.22