Das Instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2022 The instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2022