Erweiterte Funktionen



C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/5 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.06.2022 - US59410T1060




21.06.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.06.2022 The instrument MCH1 US59410T1060 C.G.E.MICHEL.UNSP.ADR 1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.06.2022

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung? Exorbitante Kursrallye voraus
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,36 $ 22,93 $ 0,43 $ +1,88% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US59410T1060 A0YF6K 35,57 $ 22,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,36 $ +1,88%  17.06.22
Frankfurt 21,40 € -1,83%  17.06.22
Stuttgart 20,80 € -1,89%  17.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massive Kursrallye voraus. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32 Cie Financiere Richmont - Unte. 20.05.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...