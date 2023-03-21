Das Instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.03.2023 The instrument LHI AU000000LCT6 LIVING CELL TECHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2023