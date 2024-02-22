Erweiterte Funktionen
Asian Citrus Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.02.2024 - BMG0620W2019
22.02.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 The instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.02./21:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0620W2019
|A0YD8B
|0,015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|20.02.24
